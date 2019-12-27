Missouri farmers feeling negative about the upcoming year

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Mo. — The Missouri Farm Bureau has new statistics indicating Missouri farmers are losing optimism.

After six years of low commodity prices and two years of record-breaking weather events and trade wars.

While two-thirds of respondents are optimistic about 2020, 13.9% say they are pessimistic. This is more than double the 2018 rate and almost four times 2017’s.

In past years, almost all respondents said they would recommend that their children follow in their footsteps as farmers.

This year, more than 15% said no, triple last year’s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Remarkable Women Vietti

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories