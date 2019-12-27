Missouri farmers feeling negative about the upcoming year

Mo. — The Missouri Farm Bureau has new statistics indicating Missouri farmers are losing optimism.

After six years of low commodity prices and two years of record-breaking weather events and trade wars.

While two-thirds of respondents are optimistic about 2020, 13.9% say they are pessimistic. This is more than double the 2018 rate and almost four times 2017’s.

In past years, almost all respondents said they would recommend that their children follow in their footsteps as farmers.

This year, more than 15% said no, triple last year’s.