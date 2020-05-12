Missouri family files claim in nurse’s death from virus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Attorneys for the family of a Missouri nurse who died from COVID-19 have filed a claim for death benefits under the state’s workers’ compensation laws.

Celia Yap-Banago died in April after caring for a patient at Research Medical Center in Kansas City.

Her family and the National United Nurses Union say she contracted the virus because she didn’t have adequate safety equipment to treat patients with the virus.

The family’s attorneys filed the claim Monday on behalf of Yap-Banago’s husband and their two sons.

HCA Midwest, which operates Research Medical Center, denies that nurses didn’t have adequate personal protective equipment.