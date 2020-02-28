Missouri families fed thanks to local deer hunters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Thousands of families across the state are being fed this month thanks to Missouri deer hunters.

The program, known as Share The Harvest, brought in nearly 350,000 pounds of venison, or deer meat, for donation this year. About 75% of the meat donated was harvested in Southwest Missouri.

Share the Harvest is through the Missouri Conservation Department (MDC) who divvies the venison up amongst all the counties in the state and each county has a few different places where that meat will go.

Here in Greene County, two food pantries that help hungry families are seeing that food which are Crosslines in Springfield, and the Strafford Food Pantry which serve families all over the area.

The department received a total of over 4,000 pounds of venison. Francis Skalicky, of the MDC, says it’s obviously great to fight hunger, but it’s good for the hunter too.

“It gets good healthy meat to families who need it,” Skalicky said. “On the hunting end, it gives opportunities for people to hunt that maybe for various reasons – they have a lot of people in the family who hunt and maybe they don’t have freezer space or not everybody in the family has the appetite for venison that the hunter does. So it gives a lot of opportunities to hunt too.”

If any hunters out there want to donate all or part of your deer, you can do that by going to a participating meat processor next deer season.

For a list of those participating meat processors, click here.