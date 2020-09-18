Missouri extends childcare subsidies for some school-aged kids getting remote education

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2014, file photo, a student prepares to leave the Enterprise Attendance Center school southeast of Brookhaven Miss. The federal government has decided to delay changing the way it determines funding for rural education after a bipartisan group of lawmakers said the move would hurt hundreds of schools. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (MISSOURINET)- The Missouri Department of Social Services (DSS) is extending full-time childcare subsidy benefits through December 31 for eligible school-aged students who are not attending school in-person.

A state press release says CARES Act Child Care Plan makes the additional financial aid possible for low-income working families.

“Parents with school-aged students who are not attending in person can be in a very difficult situation when they have to work. We don’t want to ask parents to choose between going to work and their own child’s safety,” says Jennifer Tidball, Acting Director, Department of Social Services. “Extending this benefit to a full day during school hours supports the ‘Show Me Strong’ Recovery Plan, enabling low-income working families to meet the demands of their job, stay employed, and keep their children properly supervised while not attending school in person during the school day.”

Families who need fulltime childcare for their school-aged children should contact the Family Support Division.

Missourians who have questions not specific to an individual’s case can use the DSS Virtual Assistant to get immediate answers to basic questions 24 hours a day. Phone assistance is also available, call 855-FSD-INFO or 855-373-4636 Monday through Friday, 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.