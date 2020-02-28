Missouri evaluates over 60 for new virus but none are ill

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, a wide share of Americans are at least moderately confident in U.S. health officials’ ability to handle emerging viruses, and more express concern about catching the flu than catching the new coronavirus. (NIAID-RML via AP)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri health officials are keeping tabs on several dozen people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus or traveled to places that put them at risk of exposure.

But so far, no one in Missouri has tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

State health officials sent several potential cases to the federal Centers for Disease Control for testing. On Thursday, the state health department said it received federal approval to run such tests its own health lab, which should speed up the results. State Health Director Randall Williams says the department’s incident management team has been holding daily meetings about the virus.