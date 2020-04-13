Missouri escapes storms, but faces freezing high winds

by: The Associated press

Posted:
map of Missouri_5777871328364677177

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Missouri mostly escaped the severe storms that killed at least 19 people across the Deep South overnight, but the National Weather Service warned of freezing conditions and strong winds for the state on Monday.

The service issued a freeze warning for most of the state Monday morning, including Kansas City, St. Louis and Springfield, with temperatures dipping into the upper 20s and threatening to harm new buds, sprouts and early-blooming plants.

The service also warned of high winds over most of the state through at least noon, with gusts of up to 50 mph is some places threatening to bring down tree limbs and cause some power outages.

