Missouri Educators Gather for School Safety Conference

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Educators from across Missouri are in the Ozarks working on ways to improve school safety.

Their efforts are part of the 2019 Safe Schools and Colleges Conference. Some school leaders said safety is more than just the things you can see. For example, locked doors and active shooter drills.

They said school safety also means addressing the mental health and well-being of a student. Gerry Lee of the Missouri Center for Education Safety said conferences like this one allow for collaborative efforts.

Lee said it’s no longer just a school’s responsibility to keep students safe. Lee said this is a community-wide effort.

This is a developing story.