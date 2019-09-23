Missouri Education Department proposes $6.3 billion budget for next fiscal year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is proposing a $6.384 billion budget for the next fiscal year – a $111 million increase over the current year. Department spokesman Tyler Madsen says the State Board of Education gave unanimous support to the proposal.

“We’re obviously looking forward to working with lawmakers to really just craft a budget that, in the end, helps us accomplish our goal to ensure every student in Missouri graduates ready for success,” says Madsen.

Under the proposed budget, $172 million budget to bus students to and from school – a $65 million increase over the current year.

“With the lower request for the foundation formula this year, we’re hoping that more of that funding can go toward transportation for this next year,” he says.

“Transportation – we’re short of full funding by about $195 million,” Madsen says. “Last year’s budget request for fiscal year 2020, we asked for full funding over five years. In this year’s budget request, we’re asking for full funding over three.”

It also asks for $22 million to provide childhood development services through the Parents as Teachers organization. The request would help 538 high-need families on a wait list for services.

“With this increase, what we’re looking at is a shade over a million dollars. It would provide funding to those high-need families,” he says.

The legislature will consider the budget next year.