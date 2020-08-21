Missouri ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign begins

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri campaign called “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” begins August 21 and will run through September 7.

Missouri Department of Transportation’s Jon Nelson says the goal of the campaign is to help create public awareness of the dangers and consequences of driving while under the influence.

In 2019, 184 deaths involving at least one substance impaired driver occurred and 590 people were seriously injured.

Nelson says impaired driving is a year-round concern.

“I think just having a plan beforehand would be helpful,” said Nelson. “We get that people are going to go out, they are going to have a good time, they’re going to celebrate different things, but just think of that plan beforehand because you get in that state you’re probably not going to come up with that plan whenever you’re already impaired and not making sound judgments.”

Nelson says to think about the other people you’re sharing the roadways with when you get into a vehicle so everyone gets home safe.