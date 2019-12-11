Missouri district vows to crack down after racist incidents

by: The Associated Press

PLATTE CITY, Mo (AP).– Leaders of a school district located just north of Kansas City are vowing to push for tougher discipline after a string of racist incidents.

The Kansas City Star reports that Platte County school district Superintendent Michael Reik sent a note to parents emphasizing that the district “does not tolerate acts of racism” after a noose made out of white shoestrings was found hanging in a boys bathroom last week.

The incident comes one month after a hate-filled rant that repeatedly used a racial slur was shared among more than 200 students and staff.

Last year, paper nooses were discovered stuck to the high school’s walls.

