Missouri Department of Conservation hosts Christmas tree recycle program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation is giving people a way to recycle Christmas trees while helping out Missouri wildlife.

This event is part of the Missouri Department of Conservation’s 34th Christmas Tree Recycling Program.

Residents can drop off their trees in the south parking lot of the Bass Pro Shops Outlet located on South Campbell Ave.

The trees will be used for wildlife habitat in the Bois D’Arc Conservation area.

“They’ve provided comfort and joy for a home, and now this is kind of like their second purpose,” said Francis Skalicky, with the Missouri Department of Conservation.

A suggested donation of $2 per tree will go toward the Ozarks Trail Council Boy Scouts. The scouts will be at the event helping with the collection.

Drop off hours are between 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., the program will accept donations until Friday, Jan. 1.