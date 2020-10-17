Missouri Department of Conservation considers black bear hunt in 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is considering a black bear hunt in 2021.

According to the MDC, the black bear population has been growing in recent years and could double in 10 years.

If the hunt is approved, it could begin as early as next fall.

The Humane Society of the United States released a statement saying “the ill-conceived plan is based on biased research and funded by the nation’s largest trophy hunting industry group. The rule also contains no prohibition on the killing of unaccompanied bear cubs.”

The MDC is asking for the public’s opinion on the black bear hunt, you can leave your comments on the Conservation Department’s website.