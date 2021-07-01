Missouri Department of Conservation chooses bear hunters for the season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation has chosen the first-ever bear hunters for Missouri’s bear season.

Since May 1, when the application process began, 6,335 people applied for permits to participate in Missouri’s first regulated bear season. The permits were allocated through a random drawing in which hunters would pay $10 to apply.

Now, applicants can click here to find out if they have been chosen.

“6,335 people applied for the 400 permits that were issued,” says Francis Skalicky, Media Specialist for the Missouri Department of Conservation. He says this was made possible because of the bear population and the bear growth rate.

“People who are wanting to see bears in Missouri after the bear season will probably have the same chance of seeing them before the season because of the growth rate and the stable population,” Skalicky says. “It’s just a recreational opportunity that we can provide for people who want to hunt bear in Missouri.”

Each hunter has to follow a set of rules for harvesting, which can be found here.