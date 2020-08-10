Missouri Dep. of Health and Senior Services issued four new medical marijuana licenses including Springfield

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced four new medical marijuana-infused product manufacturing facility licenses were issued on August 10, 2020.

The four facilities were next in line on the conditionally denied applicant list. The facilities received a license after the department determined individual facilities submitted duplicative applications for licensure and therefore received multiple licenses for a single proposed facility.

Facilities were not prohibited from applying for several licenses, but one facility can only utilize one license. The duplicate licenses were merged.

Duplicate licenses were merged as follows:

License MAN000026, MAN000032, and MAN000033 for JG Missouri, LLC, at 701 Highway DD, Cuba, MO, were merged into License MAN000026

License MAN000012, MAN000059, and MAN000061 for Standard Wellness Missouri, LLC, at Highway V Parcel #14-2-04-0-000-025.002, Vandalia, MO, were merged into License MAN000012

The four new licensees are:

Beta Fusion Extracts LLC at Parcel #12-04-401-023, Springfield, MO 65803

Como Health LLC at 1716 Lindberg Dr, Columbia, MO 65201

Holistic Missouri LLC at 19 Highway 5, Sunrise Beach, MO 65079

Holistic Missouri LLC at 14514 S US 71 Hwy, Kansas City, MO 64147

For more information, visit the Facility Licensing and Compliance data and reports webpage.