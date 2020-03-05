Missouri Democrats fight pelvic exam directive for abortions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri House Democrats are working to rescind a state mandate that requires health care providers to perform pelvic exams prior to abortions, although some lawmakers say it will be hard to gain bipartisan support during an election year.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services last year imposed the requirement for physicians to do the exam 72 hours before a surgical or medication abortion. But KCUR-FM reports that the legislation filed last month would block those tests unless they are needed for medical purposes.

The proposals have not been assigned to a committee.