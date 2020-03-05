Missouri Democrats fight pelvic exam directive for abortions

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Missouri House Chamber 2017_1489587528576.jpg

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri House Democrats are working to rescind a state mandate that requires health care providers to perform pelvic exams prior to abortions, although some lawmakers say it will be hard to gain bipartisan support during an election year.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services last year imposed the requirement for physicians to do the exam 72 hours before a surgical or medication abortion. But KCUR-FM reports that the legislation filed last month would block those tests unless they are needed for medical purposes.

The proposals have not been assigned to a committee.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Remarkable Women

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now