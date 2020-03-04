Missouri Democratic Party cancels Sunday’s presidential candidate forum in KC

MISSOURI, (Missourinet).– The Missouri Democratic Party has canceled Sunday’s presidential forum in Kansas City. In a statement today from the party, it says the Democratic presidential candidate field has narrowed significantly, with a possibility that it will continue to narrow even further in the coming days. The party says there are now too few candidates to make the “Show-Me Showdown” event viable.

“Instead, we will welcome the remaining candidates to Missouri in the days ahead in preparation for the March 10 Primary,” the press release says.

Left in the race, as of now, including Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Tulsi Gabbard.

A press release from Biden’s campaign says the former vice president will be in Kansas City and St. Louis on Saturday. Sanders’s campaign says the Vermont U.S. Senator opened four offices in Missouri over the weekend – in Kansas City, St. Louis, Springfield, and Columbia.

Missouri’s presidential preference primary is on Tuesday. Even though they’re no longer in the race, Missouri’s ballot will still include Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer, Cory Booker, Pete Buttgieg, Andrew Yang, Julian Castro, Mike Bloomberg, and others.

