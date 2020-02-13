Missouri couple accused of keeping autistic girl in cage

KANSAS CITY, Mo (AP).– Two women have been charged with locking a 9-year-old autistic girl in a cage in their filthy and roach-infested northwestern Missouri home.

The girl’s mother, 35-year-old Katrina England, and her wife, 39-year-old Debra England, were charged Wednesday with child abuse and child endangerment.

Court records don’t list attorneys for either of the women, who are free on bond. The DeKalb County sheriff’s office says deputies and child welfare workers went to the family’s home in Maysville on Tuesday to investigate abuse allegations.

They found a bunk bed that had been modified with boards to keep the girl from escaping and animal droppings and cigarette butts all over the floor.

