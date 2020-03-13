Missouri could be final state to track prescription opioids

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers have taken a pivotal step toward becoming the final state to adopt a statewide prescription drug tracking database.

Senators passed the bill 21-10 Thursday. Missouri is the only state without a database to track potentially addictive prescription opioids.

The goal of a database is to provide doctors and pharmacists with patients’ prescription history so they can give medical help to those who show signs of addiction.

Republican senators concerned about patient privacy have blocked the program for years, so Thursday’s vote is significant. It could mean Missouri finally joins the rest of the U.S. in tracking prescriptions.