Missouri coronavirus quarantine violation closes schools

LADUE, Mo. (AP/St. Louis Post-Dispatch) – Two Catholic schools in suburban St. Louis have temporarily closed and some students at a third school have been told to stay home after the father of the first person in Missouri to become ill with the coronavirus attended a school dance with another child.

Amtrak also is cleaning a train the woman took to Missouri from Chicago.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said at a news conference Sunday that the patient’s family was told on Thursday to self-quarantine at their home in Ladue but didn’t follow health department instructions.

Train stations in Chicago and St. Louis also are being cleaned.