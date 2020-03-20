Missouri coronavirus cases nearly double, from 28 to 47

by: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The number of coronavirus cases in Missouri has jumped to nearly 50, and at least one of the new cases is raising concerns because it appears to involve community spread.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Friday listed 47 cases of COVID-19, up from 28 a day earlier.

The jump in cases was largely attributable to private lab test results being reported to the state.

But one new concerning case in south-central Missouri’s Pulaski County “does not appear to be travel related,” the county health department said in a statement on Facebook.

The patient is now in isolation.

