Missouri Commission votes to add background checks to law enforcement training

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. — Missouri is one step closer to changing how law enforcement officers are trained by adding background checks to the hiring process.

After a nearly three-hour meeting Monday, Oct. 5, the Peace Officer Stands and Training (POST) Commission voted to make three changes to officer training. The commission also voted to start looking into mandating law enforcement agencies to conduct background checks.

These changes come after more than 2,000 people, both Missourians and law enforcement officers, completed a survey at the end of August 2020.

This change to law enforcement training could be the first time in five years. The last time changes were made was after the protest and riots in Ferguson.

Right now, law enforcement agencies in Missouri do not have to conduct background checks for officers.

“They happen, but there’s no set stands for it,” POST Chairman Sheriff Mark Owen said. “There’s a lot of places that don’t do that and they may hire somebody that we’ve turned down for a reason, but then I see them get hired somewhere else.”

POST commissioners voted on Oct. 5 to form a committee to study methods that would mandate every agency to conduct background checks.

Director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety (DPS) said there would have to be legislation in order to require background checks.

The commission also voted to require one-hour of de-escalation techniques and implicit bias to an officer’s continuing education program every year.

Currently, in the state of Missouri, all law enforcement officers are required to complete continuing education training once a year. The yearly 24-hour training for officers includes two hours of legal studies, two hours in technical studies, two hours of interpersonal perspectives, two hours of skill development involving firearms, 16 hours of any of the previous core curriculum areas and one hour of racial profiling awareness training.

“I think if you look at policing across the nation, one of those things is community engagement,” Karsten said.

Another new addition, officers in training have to learn about the history of policing in minority communities.

“Right now, we have issues between law enforcement and minorities, and this is not something new,” Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler said during the public comment section. “This is something that’s been going on for a long time. No law’s going to pass that’s going to fix this.”

“Our responses are reflective of the citizens that we serve, and we try to provide services that they want in a way they are appreciative of receiving those,” Karsten said.

Owen said the commission is not done reviewing the survey.

“We hope to revisit the survey and just analyze it and see if additional changes are needed,” Owen said.

The board also voted to add a new training academy in Jefferson City at Lincoln University. However, before it’s official, the university has to go through one probation year and then Karsten has the final say.

The POST Commission is made up of leaders from different law enforcement agencies across the state and is responsible for the training at the 19 basic training academies across the state and the continuing education.

As for the changes to law enforcement training, it now must go through a state approval process. Karsten said it will be next year when officers can see the changes.

The commission voted to hold a special meeting in December to see how the committees are doing and see if other changes need to be made before lawmakers return to Jefferson City in January.