Missouri college president responds to 1776 Commission being revoked

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. — President Biden signed an executive order that revoked the “1776 Commission” and a College of the Ozark official shared his opinion on what he believes the order’s impact will be.

Jerry Davis, College of the Ozarks president, said the ivy league “know it alls” are trying to tell you what to think.

The commission was designed to promote what it calls patriotic education in schools. The premise: America is flawed but exceptionally good.

However, the Biden administration disagreed and called it “political propaganda.

Some historians who have reviewed the commission’s report said it downplayed America’s role in slavery, condemned progressive politics and argued the civil rights movement conflicted with the nation’s founding principles.

Davis responded to the criticism of Fox and Friends on Friday, Jan. 22.

“It comes down to what is your view of America,” said Davis. “We view America as something that is good and correct things as we go along. There are people out there, self-appointed guardians of our heritage that want to tell us that America is no good and can’t be redeemed. These people just don’t like America. So I think our commission, we told the truth. If they don’t like the truth, that’s their problem.”

To read the entire report, click here.