Missouri coach to go on trial in January on assault charge

LIBERTY, Mo (AP).– A Missouri high school football coach is scheduled to go on trial in January in municipal court on a charge that he assaulted a student.

KCTV reports that a Liberty North student says Miles Hochard choked him and pushed him off a chair onto the floor in the school’s training room.

A police report says the incident happened on June 10. He resigned from Liberty North in July and was hired as an assistant football coach at Odessa High School in August.

Hochard says he told police the student was being “belligerent and profane” with other students.