Breaking News
Suspect, victim dead in Westerly shooting; at least 2 others hurt

Missouri coach to go on trial in January on assault charge

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Court--trial_20150714150310-159532

LIBERTY, Mo (AP).– A Missouri high school football coach is scheduled to go on trial in January in municipal court on a charge that he assaulted a student.

KCTV reports that a Liberty North student says Miles Hochard choked him and pushed him off a chair onto the floor in the school’s training room.

A police report says the incident happened on June 10. He resigned from Liberty North in July and was hired as an assistant football coach at Odessa High School in August.

Hochard says he told police the student was being “belligerent and profane” with other students.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Remarkable Women KRBK

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories