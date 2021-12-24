Missouri boarding school doctor accused of child sex crimes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — The doctor for a private Christian boarding school that has been the focus of an abuse investigation in Missouri has been charged with child sex crimes.

The Kansas City Star reports that an arrest warrant was issued Thursday for 57-year-old David Earl Smock, the longtime physician for Agape Boarding School.

Smock is charged with second-degree statutory sodomy, third-degree child molestation of a child less than 14 years of age and enticement or attempted enticement of a child less than 15 years of age, court records show.

Smock was not in custody as of Friday, according to the jail website in Greene County, where the case was filed. No attorney is listed in the court records.

