Missouri bill would restore ex-felons’ right to vote sooner

Local News

by: Summer Balentine, The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Most former felons in Missouri who were convicted of nonviolent crimes would get their right to vote back sooner under two proposals.

Legislation debated Monday in a state Senate committee would give former offenders the right to vote as soon as they’re released from prison. Missouri felons currently lose the right to vote until they complete their probation and parole terms.

It’s unclear how far the proposals will advance this year. Some Republicans on the committee argued that prisoners haven’t fully paid their debts to society until they finish probation or parole. 

