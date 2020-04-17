Missouri awards $3 million to boost broadband internet access

MISSOURI, (Missourinet).– The state has awarded $3 million in grants to help expand broadband internet access in Missouri. In a press release today from Gov. Mike Parson’s office, it says sixteen companies are getting the funding to offer high-speed service to more than 4,400 Missouri homes, businesses and farms.

“Broadband brings so many new opportunities for rural economies,” says Parson. “From farming and business to education and health care, high speed internet is essential infrastructure in the modern economy, especially during these challenging times.”

The latest Federal Communications Commission data shows nearly 600,000 rural Missourians lack access to broadband internet.

“It is crucial that Missourians have an opportunity to get connected,” Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon says. “During a time in which many citizens have been instructed to stay home, reliable internet access is critical to meet needs for education, telemedicine, telecommuting, and overall quality of life.”

Recipients are:

Grant Alma Communications Lafayette, Saline, and Johnson Counties, $127,913

Boycom Cablevision Doniphan and Ripley County, $162,500

Callabyte Technology Holts Summit and Callaway County, $335,806

CenturyLink Wentzville, $29,160

Chariton Valley Communications Renick Village, $206,400

Chariton Valley Communications Rockford Hills, $50,625

Gascosage Electric Cooperative Phelps County, $402,332

New Florence Telephone Co. High Hill, $113,397

Northeast Missouri Rural Telephone Spring Lake & Yarrow, $354,921

Socket Telecom New Franklin, $129,860

Spectrum Mid-America Barnhart, $46,432

Spectrum Mid-America Smithville, $33,153

Steelville Telephone Exchange Bixby, $445,917

Steelville Telephone Exchange East End, $114,538

United Services Bolckow, $125,131

Worldwide Technologies Lexington, $370,990