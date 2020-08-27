Missouri Attorney General’s Office Settle Marshfield Lawsuit over alleged illegal traffic ticket quota

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo- The Missouri Attorney General’s Office announced they have settled with the city of Marshfield after they sued the city for allegedly enforcing a traffic ticket quota.

According to a press release from Schmitt’s office, the settlement was signed and entered by a judge on the afternoon of August 26.

The following is what the injunctive relief requires

The City of Marshfield must develop, establish, and maintain adequate internal policies, procedures, or regulations designed to ensure compliance with laws pertaining to traffic ticket quotas, and the City must certify compliance to the Attorney General’s Office by August 31, 2020

The City of Marshfield must design and operate a training program to ensure compliance with laws pertaining to traffic ticket quotas. That training must happen by October 1, 2020, and will be attended by the Mayor, the members of the board of aldermen, and the Chief of Police.

The press release states:

“As a State Senator, I helped pass Senate Bill 5 to fight back against the practice of taxation by citation and restore trust between citizens and municipal courts. Now, as Attorney General, I have a duty to enforce SB5 and related provisions,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “I’m pleased with the agreement that my office has reached with the City of Marshfield, which provides strong injunctive relief to ensure that traffic ticket quotas aren’t enforced in the future. My office will continue to enforce SB5 across the state.”

The city of Marshfield agreed to a one year review that will allow the Attorney General’s Office to look ar the cities ticketing policies and practices and will audit the revenue generated through the municipal court system.

For more information on the full judgment, visit https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/https___www-courts-mo-gov_fv_c__l=smpdb0005_ct30-di=2246481.pdf?sfvrsn=368568ed_2.