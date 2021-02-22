Missouri attorney general wins judgment against Springfield timeshare exit company

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has won a default judgment against Springfield-based timeshare exit company Martin Management Group LLC.

According to a press release, Schmitt and Steven Martin, owner of Martin Management, agreed to an exchange for upfront payments, sometimes over $10,000.00. Martin Management assured prospective clients that it would negotiate with resort developers to transfer or terminate the client’s timeshare obligations. Martin Management offered a money-back guarantee for their services.

“I’m pleased that my Office was able to obtain a default judgment against Steve Martin and Martin Management, and we will work diligently to ensure that Missourians who were scammed are refunded. It’s important for Missourians to remember, especially when dealing with timeshares, that if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” said Schmitt.

Schmitt’s office received complaints from around the country that after being paid, Martin Management failed to provide the promised timeshare-relief services or issue refunds. Instead, according to the release, Martin would extract more money from clients for “litigation,” “transfer,” or “liquidation” fees.

According to the press release, the judgment permanently enjoins Martin Management Group LLC and Steve Martin from offering and selling timeshare-relief services in the State of Missouri and awards $222,768.90 to the State, including $170,247.61 in restitution for Missourians and $52,521.29 in civil penalties and costs of prosecution and investigation.