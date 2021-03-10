Missouri attorney general details charges of Circle of Hope owners

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt will have a press briefing at noon to provide an update on the Circle of Hope investigation.

Schmitt says this case is one of the most widespread cases of sexual, physical, and mental abuse patterns against young girls in Missouri history.

Boyd Householder was charged with 80 felony charges and Stephanie Householder has 22 charges filed against her.

Boyd has been charged with:

Six counts of second-degree statutory rape

Seven counts of second-degree statutory sodomy

Six counts sexual contact with a student

One count of second-degree child molestation

56 counts of abuse and neglect of a child

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child

Stephanie has bee charged with:

Ten counts of abuse and neglect of a child

12 counts of endangering the welfare of a child

Boyd and Stephaine Householder were arrested Tuesday and are being held in Vernon County. The Householders have been charged with 102 felonies between them.

According to Schmitt’s Office, Counts 1 through 22 in Boyd’s felony information document allege repeated statutory sodomy, statutory rape, and sexual contact with a student, detailing multiple incidents where Boyd had oral and sexual intercourse with a victim under the age of 17, as well as several incidents where Boyd placed his finger(s) in the victim.

“In total, the forensic interviews and statements of 16 victims were used to corroborate instances of alleged abuse,” Schmitt’s Office said.

Schmitt began assisting in the investigation in November 2020. In August, there were around 24 girls removed from the ranch by Child Protective Services.

Four women have filed legal petitions against Circle of Hope. The legal petitions include instances where the women were sexually abused by the Householder family, the ranch owners.

The AG’s Office is continually working to identify and contact victims, and urges anyone who has any information related to abuse at Circle of Hope Girls Ranch to contact his at 573-751-0309.