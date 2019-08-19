Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Missouri attorney general says abandoned buildings boost crime

Local News

by: ALISA NELSON

Posted: / Updated:
Eric_Schmitt_New_AG_0_20181113232900

SEDALIA, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says abandoned buildings are hot beds for crime. At the State Fair in Sedalia, Schmitt tells Missourinet his office will soon be doing something about the vacant sites.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt

“Abandoned buildings are a problem, in that if you have a number of abandoned buildings on your street the crime rate doubles. As an office, later next month in a partnership, we’re going to help. We’re going to help tear down some abandoned buildings – we’re going to volunteer our time,” he says.

Schmitt, a Republican, says the effort is one way to lower Missouri’s crime rate.

“It’s a big problem. It’s an issue in Kansas City too. There’s a lot of criminal activity taking place (in abandoned buildings). If we can tear them down, the community is better for it,” says Schmitt.

St. Louis and Kansas City are considered two of the most dangerous cities in America based on violent crime rates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now