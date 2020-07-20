Missouri attorney general entering the McCloskey case to fight for its dismissal

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — Missouri’s attorney general announced he will be entering in St. Louis’s McCloskey case on July 20, 2020, and work for a dismissal.

“Enough is enough,” said Eric Schmitt, Missouri attorney general. “As Missouri’s chief law enforcement officer, I simply will not stand by. That’s why I’m entering this case and seeking the dismissal of this case.”

On July 20, 2020, Mark and Patricia McCloskey were charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon for standing outside their home with weapons during a racial injustice protest outside their home.

Supporters of the McCloskeys say the couple was just defending their home while those against say its illegal to wave weapons in a threatening manner in St. Louis.

The attorney general released an amicus brief as well as the video above to explain why he is getting into this case.

Attorney General Eric S. Schmitt has a duty to protect the fundamental rights of all Missourians, including the right to keep and bear arms in self-defense of one’s person and home. Although he does not represent the Defendants in this case, this case casts an ominous shadow over those fundamental rights. The prosecution sends a powerful message to all Missourians that they exercise their fundamental right to self-defense at their peril. Missourians should not fear exposure to criminal prosecution when they use firearms to defend themselves and their homes from threatening intruders. Excerpt from the amicus brief

Missouri Governor Mike Parson took to social media to explain how he feels about the case.

We must prioritize laws that keep our citizens safe over political motivations. Kim Gardner owes every single family who has had a loved one murdered an explanation on why she has acted on the McCloskey case instead of theirs. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) July 20, 2020