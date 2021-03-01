Missouri anglers flood Roaring River for trout season kickoff

CASSVILLE, Mo.- Monday morning kicks off catch-and-keep trout season in Missouri, and several anglers flocked to Roaring River for some trout.

Video of the first fish after the gun goes off

Ozarks First Report Jacob Blout is at the river and says dozens of anglers are trying to keep their distance along the shore while catching trout.

The season lasts through October. If you plan on fishing for trout during the season, you must have a fishing license and a trout tag.

Video of a woman who just reeled in a trout

Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe will also be trout fishing at Roaring River this morning.