Missouri and Arkansas lawmakers react to the death of Rush Limbaugh

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Lawmakers from Missouri and Arkansas have reacted on Twitter to the news of Rush Limbaugh, a Cape Girardeau native, passing away Wednesday morning.
His wife Kathryn announced his passing on his radio show Wednesday, saying Limbaugh died earlier this morning.
“Rush will forever be the greatest of all time,” she said.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson also shared this message on Twitter:
Missouri Senator Josh Hawley released this statement,
A proud son of Missouri, Rush Limbaugh was a voice for the voiceless. He changed talk radio, but more importantly, Rush changed the conversation to speak up for the forgotten, and challenge the establishment. He lived the First Amendment and told hard truths that made the elite uncomfortable, but made sure working men and women had a seat at the table. Erin and I are praying for the Limbaugh family.Sen. Josh Hawley
Missouri Representative Billy Long tweeted this:
And Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton shared this:
Representative Jason Smith says Limbaugh gave conservatives a voice:
Representative Vicky Hartzler said America truly lost an icon:
Limbaugh was awarded the Medal of Freedom by Former First Lady Melania Trump after he announced a stage-four cancer diagnosis.
This story will be updated as more lawmakers react to the news.