Missouri ag director, business reps to join U.S. trade delegation to Mexico

Local News

by: ALISA NELSON

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Missourinet

MISSOURI, (Missourinet).–More than 100 industry and government representatives, including Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn, are part of a U.S. trade delegation preparing to head to Mexico. U.S. Representatives from Freddie Lee’s Gourmet Sauces in St. Louis and the U.S. Soybean Export Council in Chesterfield are also going along on the November 6-8 trip.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will lead the trade mission in hopes of recruiting new business with the nation’s second-largest export market. He will be joined by Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Ted McKinney and six heads of state departments of agriculture, including Chinn.

