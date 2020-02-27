Missouri Absentee voting could no longer require an excuse

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–In Jefferson City, a bill is being proposed that would no longer require an excuse for voting absentee.

Greene County and Christian County Clerks say this bill would help everyone involved.

The Christian County Clerk’s office has received 355 absentee votes so far. Kay brown says some people who voted in-person were upset about the list of excuses on the ballot.

She says there isn’t an option to say, “I’m doing this because it’s convenient.”

Brown says, “I think it would be a great convenience for the voters if they would like to vote absentee in the office. And I think it would help in the numbers that vote at the polls on election day, so I think it would be a benefit for the voters as well as for the community.”

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller says the bill would help make election day less chaotic Making it a better experience for voters and his staff.

Schoeller says, “In terms of being able to help better manage election day, is being able to allow people, who may not be able to stay in the line as long because of physical reasons or they’re going to have a busy workday. No excuse absentee voting can benefit them.”

Brown and Schoeller say they prefer absentee voting over early voting.

They say early voting requires more preparation, staff, and money.