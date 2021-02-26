Missouri 76 bridge over Table Rock Lake closed for road repair

CAPE FAIR, Mo.- The Missouri Route 76 bridge over Tabel Rock Lake will be closed Friday for road repair.

The road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Crews will be removing the remaining bridge overlay and install an asphalt wedge on the west end to allow a safe transition onto the bridge. In a month or two, crews will they will re-install the overlay.

Below are the traffic impacts for that area:

  • Missouri Route 76 bridge over Table Rock Lake CLOSED in Cape Fair
  • Business entrances and streets will remain open on either side of the closure
  • Signed detour: Missouri Route 173, Missouri Route 248 and Missouri Route 413
  • Drivers urged to find alternate routes
  • Electronic message boards located near the planned road work will alert drivers to any changes in the work scheduled

