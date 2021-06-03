Missouri 2022 budget includes educating children about opioids

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Discovery Center will get $250,000 from the Missouri 2022 budget to help expand efforts to educate children on the dangers of opioids.

In the program’s first year, the Discovery Center provided a 21% increase in science and opioid knowledge. Children in the program could verbalize why they shouldn’t take someone else’s medicine.

According to Discovery Center’s director, Rob Blevins, this state funding for this life-saving opioid education program means our community will see more futures lived out.