MISSING: Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Justin Bethurem

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 44-year-old man.

Justin A. Bethurem, also called Ace, is a white male with blue eyes, brown hair, 149 pounds and 6’01” tall.

Police said he left his home on foot with some clothes but there is no confirmation on which direction he went.

Bethurem has a mental disability and compromised social skills.

His family called Bethurem’s cell phone and an unknown person answered.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office at 417-283-4400.