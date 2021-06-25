MISSING: The Springfield Police Department is searching for Richard Pike

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is searching for a missing man named Richard L. Pike.

Pike, 86, was last seen around 6:15 p.m. on Friday, June 25. at Abby Apartments on 1530 E. Erie.

He is a white male, 5’10 tall, white hair, gray beard and blue eyes. Pike was last seen wearing a black ball cap with “we the people” on it, black shirt, blue athletic shorts, white socks and gray slip on shoes.

He may be riding a red and black three-wheel Hoveround mobility scooter.

Pike, according to his family, suffers from dementia and is easily confused.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).