MISSING: The Clinton Police are searching for Alfred Landon

CLINTON, Mo. — The Clinton Police Department is searching for a 78-year-old who may be traveling in a vehicle.

Alfred Landon Springs Jr. is a white male with brown eyes, a bald head, a thick mustache, weighing 200 pounds and is 5 feet and 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a baseball hat, red and yellow Chiefs coat and overalls.

Alfred Springs

Springs was last seen traveling northbound on Highway seven in a burgundy and silver 1997 Chevrolet. The license plates of the vehicle are MO, 6KAC94.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clinton Police Department at 660-885-5587.

