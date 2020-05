BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The Blue Springs Police Department is searching for Joel Yale.

Yale is a white female, 79-years-old, 5’2” tall, 165 pounds, gray hair, blue eyes, wears glasses, a black long sleeved shirt and jeans.

She may be driving in a black Ford Focus with Missouri license plates: HE12W.

Yale was seen leaving her home by her daughter and doesn’t have her phone with her.

She is diagnosed with dementia.

If you have any information, call the Blue Springs Police Department at (816-228-0151).