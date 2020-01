SAINT JAMES, Mo. — A missing teenager from Missouri has been found in Wichita, Kansas and now three people are in police custody.

The teenager is from Saint James, Missouri and was reported missing Saturday, Jan. 11.

Several agencies are investigating, including the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri Highway Patrol and the FBI.

A Facebook post from Phelps County Emergency Management says there could be more arrests.

Police did not release the condition of the teen.