MISSING: Taney County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 16-year-old girl

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — The Taney County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl named Alicia Diane Perez.

Perez has been missing since May 21, 2021, and was last seen by her sister at school. Perez’s mom received a message and a call from her on May 22, 2021.

She is 5’6”, 165-175 lbs, with black hair & brown eyes. She was wearing black LSW shorts with a white stripe down the side, a black t-shirt, red high-top sneakers & carrying a black backpack.

If anyone has seen her, please call the Taney County Sheriff’s Police at (417)-546-7250.

An award is being offered for information leading to Perez’s whereabouts and safe return.