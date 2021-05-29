MISSING: Taney County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 16-year-old girl

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Putting Ozarks First

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — The Taney County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl named Alicia Diane Perez.

Perez has been missing since May 21, 2021, and was last seen by her sister at school. Perez’s mom received a message and a call from her on May 22, 2021.

She is 5’6”, 165-175 lbs, with black hair & brown eyes. She was wearing black LSW shorts with a white stripe down the side, a black t-shirt, red high-top sneakers & carrying a black backpack.

If anyone has seen her, please call the Taney County Sheriff’s Police at (417)-546-7250.

An award is being offered for information leading to Perez’s whereabouts and safe return.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Putting the Ozarksfirst Food Drive

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now