FOUND: Springfield Police find missing Harmony Shay

UPDATE 6:48 p.m.

Springfield Police have found Shay and she is safe.

Thank you to those who shared her photo and searched for her.

Original story:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department announced it’s in the middle of a search for a 19-year-old woman who was forced into a vehicle in Springfield at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020.

Harmony Shay is a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 102 pounds, blond hair, brown eyes, tattoo on her right shoulder, tattoos on the left and right ankle, tattoos on the left and right hip and wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

Shay was last seen at the Family Dollar on West Chestnut Expressway forced into a four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota, with tinted windows and damage to the hood near the headlight. The vehicle is missing its front license plate and front passenger-side hubcap.

The male who forced Shay into the car is named Keith. Keith is a white male, possibly in his 30s, short dark hair, wearing a red shirt with writing ” Greatest On Earth” and red shorts.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.