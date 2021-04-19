MISSING: Springfield police are searching for Julie Brunjes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is searching for 33-year-old Julie R. Brunjes (legal name: Johnathon R. Brunjes.)
Brunjes is a white transgender female with blue eyes, brown hair, 5’9” tall, 150-175 pounds and wears glasses.
Brunjes was last seen at approximately 3:30 p.m., on Saturday, April 17, 2021, leaving 2550 W. Catalpa.
Police said Brunjes’ suffers from schizophrenia and “the mental capacity of a pre-teen.”
If you have information, call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).