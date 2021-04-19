MISSING: Springfield police are searching for Julie Brunjes

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is searching for 33-year-old Julie R. Brunjes (legal name: Johnathon R. Brunjes.)

Brunjes is a white transgender female with blue eyes, brown hair, 5’9” tall, 150-175 pounds and wears glasses.

Brunjes was last seen at approximately 3:30 p.m., on Saturday, April 17, 2021, leaving 2550 W. Catalpa.

Police said Brunjes’ suffers from schizophrenia and “the mental capacity of a pre-teen.”

If you have information, call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now