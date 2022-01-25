MISSING: Springfield police are searching for Joseph Sparks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing person.

Joseph D. Sparks, 38, is a white male with brown eyes, brown hair, 5’10” tall and weighs 185 pounds. He also has a shaved head with sleeve tattoos on both arms.

Police say Sparks is diagnosed with a mental illness.

Anyone with information relating to his whereabouts should call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).