FOUND: Springfield police found the missing 13-year-old boy

UPDATE: Springfield Police said Devan Peterson has been found and is safe. Thank you to those who shared his photo and searched for him.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is searching for missing 13-year-old Devan Peterson.

Peterson was last seen at 12:30 p.m. walking away from 6446 S. Ridge Crossing Ave. He was wearing a gray t-shirt and khaki cargo pants.

He is a white male, 5’2 tall, 125 pounds, with has brown hair and brown eyes and wears glasses.

If you have any information, please call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.