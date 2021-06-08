FOUND: Springfield police found the missing 13-year-old boy

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: Springfield Police said Devan Peterson has been found and is safe. Thank you to those who shared his photo and searched for him.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is searching for missing 13-year-old Devan Peterson.

Peterson was last seen at 12:30 p.m. walking away from 6446 S. Ridge Crossing Ave. He was wearing a gray t-shirt and khaki cargo pants.

He is a white male, 5’2 tall, 125 pounds, with has brown hair and brown eyes and wears glasses.

If you have any information, please call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Putting the Ozarksfirst Food Drive

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now