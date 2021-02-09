MISSING: Springfield Police are searching for 80-year old James Browder

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is searching for a missing 80-year-old man named James Browder.

Browder is a white male, 5’10” tall, 220 pounds, brown hair, short beard and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen on Tuesday, Feb. 9, leaving Mercy Hospital on 1235 East Cherokee between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Browder was wearing a green coat and plaid button-up shirt when he went missing and is believed to suffer from “cognitive decline and confusion.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).