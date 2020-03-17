Missing person alert CANCELLED: Springfield police are searching for Jessie Hamby

UPDATE: Hamby has been found safe.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is looking for a missing 92-year-old man.

Jessie (Buddy) Hamby is white, 5’8” tall, 138 pounds, gray hair, hazel eyes and wearing an unknown type of clothing.

Hamby is diagnosed with diminished cognitive abilities and left his home heading to an unknown location.

He is driving a Burgundy 2001 Buick Regal with Missouri license plates: NB1C76.

Anyone who has information is asked to call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

