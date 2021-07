SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After 24 days of searching, Kim Peacock has been reunited with her missing cat named Xanthus, which means “golden-haired” in Greek.

Peacock said she saw her cat on July 3 while driving home. When she got out of her car, the cat meowed and laid down so Peacock could pick him up and bring him home.

“Xanthus has just slept, probably exhausted from being out in the wild for 24 days,” said Peacock.

